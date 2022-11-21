Halifax police searching for suspects involved in gas station robbery, vehicle fire

Police in Halifax are investigating a robbery at a Waverley, N.S., gas station, and a vehicle fire related to the incident.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a gas station on Rocky Lake Drive around 9 p.m. Saturday.

RCMP officers, who were nearby for an unrelated matter, were able to obtain a license plate number of a blue Honda Civic leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and fled, according to police.

Once at the scene of the robbery, police learned that two men entered the gas station, and demanded money and cigarettes, before fleeing in a blue Honda Civic.

Police say no weapon or physical force was used during the robbery. The vehicle involved had been reported stolen a few days before the incident, according to RCMP.

Shortly after, Halifax Regional Police, who were also keeping an eye out for the Honda, received a report of a vehicle fire in a parking lot near Olivet Street in Halifax.

Investigators determined that the license plate matched the one from the robbery. A K-9 unit began a search for the two suspects but was unable to locate them.

Both men involved in the robbery were seen wearing black hoodies, gloves and masks. One of the men was also wearing leather boots.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.