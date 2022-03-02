Halifax police searching for two suspects after robbery at Halifax grocery store

Police in Halifax are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Sobeys store in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the grocery store on Mumford Road around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man entered the grocery store, stole merchandise and then left. A security guard approached the man, who police say presented what appeared to be a conductive energy weapon, and threatened the officer with it. The man then left the area on foot with a woman.

The man is described as white and in his 20s, with an average height and build. He was wearing a mustard yellow and black jacket with a black and white camouflage-patterned hooded sweater underneath.

The woman is described as white and in her 20s, with a thin build. She was wearing a beige and pink jacket at the time.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video of the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).