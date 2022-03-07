Halifax police seek dog owner after man punched in the face
Halifax police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man suspected in an aggravated assault.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of an assault on Quinpool Road, near Windsor Street, Saturday morning.
Police say a man in his 70s was walking in the area when a dog that was not on a leash started to jump on him
“When the man attempted to push the dog away with his leg, the owner of the dog approached him and punched him in the face. The suspect took his dog and left the area on foot,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release.
According to police, the man went to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a white man, about six-foot-two-inches tall, with a greyish beard. At the time of the incident, he was wearing silver wire-rim glasses, a puffy coat, dark pants and boots. The dog is described as large, with black curly hair.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
