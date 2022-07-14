Halifax police seek drug store robbery suspect

Police are looking for a suspect they allege stole merchandise and threatened an employee at a store in Halifax on Canada Day.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery at the Shoppers Drug Mart at 5524 Spring Garden Rd. on July 1 around 2:55 p.m.

According to police, a man walked into the store, stole merchandise and threatened an employee as he left.

Police say the man then got into a gold or silver sedan that was waiting nearby and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately five-foot-nine inches tall, with grey hair and a beard.

He was wearing a green hooded sweater, shorts, a dark ball cap and white sunglasses at the time of the incident.

Police have released photos of the man in an effort to identify him.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.