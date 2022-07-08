Halifax police seek help locating man involved in alleged stabbing incident
Halifax Regional Police are seeking help from the public to locate a man involved in a Friday morning stabbing.
Police responded to a weapons complaint on the Mainland Linear Trail near Westridge Drive in Halifax around 11:45 a.m. Police say when they arrived they found a man who had been injured by another man with an edged weapon.
According to police, the man with the weapon was not known to the victim and the victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.
Police describe the man they are seeking as white, in his mid to late 20s, five-foot-eight inches, with short black hair, and wearing all black clothing at the time of the incident. He was last seen walking the path toward Main Avenue.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who may have video from the area, is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
