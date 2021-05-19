Halifax police seek information to identify bank robbery suspect

Police in Halifax are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery that happened in Halifax in February.

Around 2:45 p.m. on February 11, police responded to a robbery at the Scotiabank located at 6005 Coburg Rd.

Police say a man with a handgun entered the bank, demanded money and fled on foot with a quantity of cash. The suspect was last seen running on Robie Street, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with a medium build, approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-eight inches tall, wearing a blue winter jacket with the hood up, black pants, and a black mask over his face.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.