Halifax police seek man wanted in connection with Spryfield stabbing

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Spryfield last week.

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Brandon Jordon Lawrence, who is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

According to police, the charges stem from a stabbing at a residence in the 400 block of Herring Cove Road Thursday morning.

When officers responded to the scene around 5 a.m., they found a 38-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital.

Lawrence is described as five-foot-eleven inches tall and 240 pounds, with black hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.