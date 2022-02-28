iHeartRadio

Halifax police seek missing woman who hasn’t been seen in 10 days

Police say Marley Alicia Morris was last seen on Feb. 18 in downtown Dartmouth.

The Halifax Regional Police is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 24-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in 10 days.

Police say Marley Alicia Morris was last seen on Feb. 18 in downtown Dartmouth, but she wasn’t reported missing until a week later, on Feb. 26.

Morris is described as an Indigenous woman, with brown eyes and long dark brown hair. She is about five-foot-eight inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

“There is no information to suggest that Marley has met with foul play, however, police are concerned for her well-being,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

The HRP is asking Morris, or anyone with information on her whereabouts, to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

