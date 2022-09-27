Halifax police seek photos, videos from night Pat Stay was killed
Homicide investigators are asking the public for any photos or videos from the night a prominent rapper was fatally stabbed in downtown Halifax.
Police found Pat Stay, 36, suffering stab wounds outside a nightclub on Lower Water Street around 12:35 a.m. on Sept. 4. He later died in hospital from his injuries.
The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide.
Police say on Sept. 10, investigators arrested 31-year-old Adam Joseph Drake in Tantallon, N.S. He is now facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the homicide.
The Halifax Regional Police is now asking the public for video or photos from inside the nightclub, The Yacht Club Social, on the night Stay died.
Police are asking anyone with footage to call them at 902-490-5020.
-
Prosecutor suggests testimony of teen suspect in hit-and-run cop death unbelievableAn Alberta prosecutor has suggested a Calgary teen charged with first-degree murder in the hit-and-run death of a police officer had no reason to believe he was in danger.
-
Calgary doctor files human rights complaint over changes to mask rules on airplanesA family doctor in Calgary has filed a human rights complaint over Ottawa's decision to no longer require masks on airplanes to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
-
Edmonton Elks look for their first home victory since 2019Home field has been anything but an advantage for the Edmonton Elks.
-
Cryptocurrency scams defrauded Edmontonians more than $5M over 2 years: policeMore than $5.6 million has been stolen in Edmonton through scams referencing cryptocurrency, police say.
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse shelter beds to be transferred to Salvation Army, other providersAs Lighthouse Supported Living's downtown emergency shelter winds down, its beds will be moved to other service providers.
-
Advocates call for systemic change following recent deaths of 15 vulnerable Alberta youthThe Office of the Child and Youth Advocate of Alberta says more can and should be done to prevent young people with complex needs from being further victimized by the shortcomings of available supports.
-
Man convicted of shooting up Brampton strip mall is now on the runA man convicted of spraying bullets into a Brampton strip mall as a ploy to distract police from a smash-and-grab at a nearby jewellery store has slipped away and is now on the run, CTV News has learned.
-
LaSalle police investigate ‘concerning graffiti’ at local high schoolThere was an increased police presence at Sandwich Secondary School Wednesday due to “concerning graffiti” regarding a threat to burn down the school, police say.
-
Driver charged in 2021 fatal crash west of EdmontonA 25-year-old man from the Paul First Nation has been charged with impaired driving causing death for a crash that killed a man west of the city last fall.