Halifax police seek public's assistance in Dartmouth shooting investigation

Police in Halifax are asking for the public's assistance as they continue to investigate a shooting that happened last month in Dartmouth.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Oct. 29, police responded to a report of shots fired in the 0-100 block of Roleika Drive.

Witnesses reported to police that the suspect appeared to be shooting at people in a Mazda 3 that was in a parking lot adjacent to an apartment building.

Police say the Mazda 3 left the parking lot and the suspect fled on foot prior to officers arriving on scene.

According to Halifax Regional Police, an unoccupied vehicle in the parking lot also sustained damage from bullets.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a man, approximately five-foot-five inches tall, with a thin build and wearing dark clothing.

Police have released pictures of the Mazda 3 and are asking anyone with information in relation to the vehicle to contact police.

The vehicle is described by police as a mid-2000 beige Mazda 3 sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has video from the area, is asked to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.