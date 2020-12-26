Police are investigating following a convenience store robbery on Saturday afternoon in Halifax.

At around 4:12 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a robbery in progress at a Needs Convenience location at 6130 Chebucto Road. Police say a man entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded cash.

Police say the man fled the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as a heavyset white man in his 40s, about 5-foot-5 tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans, black boots, a blue toque, and a black mask.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident, or video footage from the area, to contact them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The investigation continues.