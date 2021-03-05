Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public's help in their investigation of a break and enter at a construction site in Halifax.

Police say that on Feb. 17 they received a report of a break and enter that had occurred sometime overnight at a construction site in the 7000 block of Mumford Road.

"The suspects broke into the area and stole approximately $20,000 worth of tools," police said in a news release. "The suspects are described as men wearing work coveralls, work boots, hoodies and faces masks."

Police asking for the public’s assistance in relation to a break and enter & theft of tools from a construction site on Mumford Road in Halifax last month. https://t.co/nksVJfCoxf pic.twitter.com/8yvRjnK9et

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspects or the incident to contact them. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3 Tips App.