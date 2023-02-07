Halifax police seek robbery suspect who allegedly threatened woman with knife

Halifax Regional Police is searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery in the city Monday night.

Police responded to a robbery in the area of Yukon Street around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, a man with a knife approached a woman, threatened her and demanded money. The suspect then fled the area on foot empty-handed.

Police say the woman was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a Black man in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing a dark toque with a logo on the front, a blue vest and jeans.

Anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.