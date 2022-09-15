Halifax police seek suspect after 15-year-old girl reports sexual assault
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Halifax Regional Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Dartmouth, N.S.
Police say the incident happened about 11:45 a.m., Wednesday on a pathway near Jayden Drive and Elwin Crescent. Police allege a man approached a 15-year-old girl he didn’t know and touched her in a sexual manner.
Police say the girl fled the area and reported the incident to an adult.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 40s, about five-foot-eight inches tall, with a stocky build. He had been wearing a black T-shirt and black track pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
