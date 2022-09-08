Halifax police seek suspect after armed robbery at gas station

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station was robbed early Thursday morning in the community of Goodwood.

Around 4:15 a.m., police responded to the robbery at an Irving gas station at 599 Prospect Road.

Police say a man came into the store with what looked like a firearm and demanded money and cigarettes. He left the store on foot after taking money and cigarettes.

The gas station employee was not hurt during the incident, according to police.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his 30s or 40s, and approximately five-foot-seven with a thin build. He was wearing a red and navy blue winter jacket with a hood, black jogging pants, black baseball hat, white sneakers and a blue medical face mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.