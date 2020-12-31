Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who they believe stole a car from a gas station before robbing a convenience store on Wednesday evening.

Police say at 6:55 p.m. on Dec. 30, officers responded to a report of a car stolen from the Shell gas station located at 2616 Robie St. in Halifax.

Police say a man stole a car from the gas pumps while the driver was in the gas station.

The stolen car is described as a four-door, gray and blue 2013 Chevy Cruz with Nova Scotia license plate CHX724.

Shortly after 7 p.m., officers responded to a robbery in progress at the Needs Convenience located at 33 Herring Cove Rd. in Halifax.

Police say a man entered the store, threatened the clerk with a knife and demanded cash. The man fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, 35-40 years of age. At the time of the incidents he was wearing a gray jacket with fur around the hood, jeans and lime green shoes, black hat, a black non-medical mask and gloves.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the suspect, the vehicle or video from the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.