Halifax police seek suspect after convenience store robbed

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store Sunday.

Around 7:20 p.m., officers responded to the Plaza Grocery Rite Stop at 1864 Albermarle St.

Police say a man entered the store, told employees he had a gun and demanded cash.

Police say the suspect then fled the area on foot with cigarettes and cash.

The employee was not injured during the incident.

According to police, the man is described as white and about five-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build. He had an Irish accent. During the incident, he wore a black paisley bandana, black and yellow baseball hat, a brown hooded sweater, jeans, and sneakers that were black and white.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.