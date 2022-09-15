Halifax police seek suspect after damage, assaults on Spring Garden Road
Halifax Regional Police are seeking a suspect in connection with assaults and property damage on Spring Garden Road early Thursday.
At about 12:15 a.m., police say they responded to the 5600 block of Spring Garden Road after receiving reports of a man damaging property and assaulting people.
Police say the man used objects found in the area to break business windows and damage vehicles. He’s also accused of assaulting people in the area. No one required medical treatment.
According to police, the man fled the scene on a bicycle.
Police say the man is in his 30s to 40s. He’s about six feet tall, has a medium build, and is bald with a beard. He was wearing a white shirt, jean shorts, and a black backpack at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Ottawa announces $250 million in home heating help, with eye on Atlantic CanadaFederal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced Thursday up to $250 million over four years to help Canadians with home heating, with nearly half the money targeted for Atlantic Canada.
-
Ontario reports slight uptick in COVID-19 cases but most public health indicators remain stableOntario is reporting a slight uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases detected through PCR testing, even as other public health indicators remain relatively stable.
-
'There will definitely be engagement': Steps being taken to implement Hockey Canada Action Plan in Waterloo-WellingtonOrganized hockey’s governing bodies are beginning to put into place the commitments laid out in Hockey Canada’s ‘Action Plan to Improve Canada’s Game. ’ Announced this summer, the measures are aimed at addressing toxic behaviour in the sport following revelations of past sexual assault allegations against players.
-
Winner tours $2.4M PNE prize home days after seeing name drawn on CTV NewsBurnaby resident Barb Bamford is the winner of this year's $2.4-million PNE prize home – which she discovered while watching CTV News on Monday night.
-
Local COVID-19 related deaths surpass 2021, as MLHU warns of busy COVID-19 and flu season aheadThe Middlesex-London Health Unit medical officer of health says COVID-19 isn’t going away any time soon — and as more people contract the virus, Dr. Alex summers says it’s even more important for those who are eligible to get their booster shots.
-
Theatre production showcasing deaf actorsInside Out Theater is hosting a show called Caustic Effect and it's an international collaboration featuring the deaf community. It's written by Monique Holt who lives in New York City and is a story about merfolk.
-
Cochrane senior issues warning after scammers robbed him of nearly $10KAn 86-year-old Cochrane man is warning others about the dangers of telephone fraud after he was scammed out of nearly $10,000 this week.
-
Sask. couple will tackle debt, take Calgary trip after $250,000 lotto winA Buffalo Narrows couple is $250,000 wealthier after an instant ticket win.
-
1 man rescued, 2 homes damaged after fire in SaanichOne person was rescued and two homes were damaged after a fire broke out in a shed in Saanich on Thursday morning. The Saanich Fire Department says crews responded to a call of a structure fire at 5 a.m. at a house on Cowper Street near Adelaide Avenue, after receiving multiple 911 calls.