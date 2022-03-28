Halifax police seek suspect after gas station robbed
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Maria Tobin
Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a robbery at a gas station in Halifax Sunday morning.
Around 5:20 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 173 Herring Cove Rd.
According to police, a man entered the store, demanded money, and then fled with a quantity of cash.
Police say no weapons were noticed and the employee didn’t suffer any physical injuries.
According to police, the male suspect is described as five-foot-six inches tall. He was wearing a checkered jacket with a blue face mask at the time.
Anyone with information about the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
