Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at north end gas station

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s north end was robbed Friday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a robbery at the Shell gas station at 2616 Robie Street.

Police say a man entered the store, assaulted the employee and threatened to stab them with a needle.

The man then left on a bicycle with cigarettes.

Police describe the suspect as white, in his 20s, and approximately six feet fall. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, dark pants, a blue medical facemask and was carrying a bag.

The investigating is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.