Halifax police seek suspect after robbery at south end gas station

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station in the city’s south end was robbed Monday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., police responded to a call of a robbery in progress at the Irving gas station at 5450 Inglis Street.

Police say a man came into the store, produced a knife and demanded money and cigarettes. He left the store on foot after taking money and cigarettes. No one was hurt during the incident.

Police describe the suspect as white, 25 to 30 years old, and five-foot-nine with a slim build. He was wearing a green cloth mask, a grey bucket hat, a green 'VANS' T-shirt, black pants and bright red sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robbery, or video from the area, to call them at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.