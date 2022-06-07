Halifax police seek suspect after woman reports sexual assault at bus terminal

Halifax Regional Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a woman at a bus terminal.

Police say they received a report around 3:30 p.m. Monday that a man had approached a woman at the Mumford Road bus terminal and touched her in a sexual manner.

Police say the woman left the area and the man was last seen at the terminal.

The suspect is described as having short black and grey hair, a light moustache and facial hair. He was wearing a dark jacket, grey shirt with a maroon hood, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information or video from the area is asked to contact Halifax police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.