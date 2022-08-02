Halifax police seek suspect in armed robbery at gas station

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a gas station in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the Irving gas station on Herring Cove Road around 3:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say a man came into the store, produced a “sharp object,” and demanded cash and cigarettes. He then fled the store with the cash and cigarettes.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s. He is tall, with a slim build and a long ponytail.

The man was wearing a black zip-up jacket, dark blue jeans and black sneakers.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or video from the area to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



