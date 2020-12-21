Halifax Regional Police are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an assault that occurred on a Halifax Transit bus in September.

Police say on Sept. 21 at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a dispute that occurred on a Halifax Transit bus that was stopped in the area of the 5500 block of Spring Garden Rd.

Officers received information that a woman had been assaulted by another woman who was not known to her. The suspect left the area and was not located.

The suspect is described as a white woman in her 20s, approximately 5’5” with a thin build and long blonde hair. At the time of the assault she was wearing a pink sweater and grey pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.