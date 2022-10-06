Halifax police seek suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted teen boy

Halifax Regional Police is investigating an alleged sexual assault on a 15-year-old boy earlier this week.

The force says it happened Tuesday around 1 p.m. on the Mainland Commons trail near Westridge Drive in Clayton Park.

Police say an unknown man walked up to the boy and threatened him before touching him in a sexual manner. They say the boy left the area and reported the incident to an adult.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s or 60s, approximately five-foot-six-inches tall with a medium build, wrinkled face and short grey hair. He was wearing an orange long-sleeve waffle-knit shirt, oversized grey jeans and black slip-on shoes with no laces.

Police are asking anyone with information or video from the area to call 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.