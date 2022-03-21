Halifax police seek suspect who grabbed woman’s backpack, fled scene in vehicle

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a man grabbed a woman’s backpack and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Police responded to the robbery in the 1700 block of Barrington Street around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

Police say the woman was waiting for a friend when a vehicle pulled up beside her. They say a man exited the vehicle on the passenger side, grabbed her backpack and fled the area in the vehicle.

According to police, the investigation has shown one of the victim’s credit cards had been used at a Dartmouth gas station.

Police say the suspect is described as a white male with a slim build. He was wearing a dark coat. Police say the driver of the vehicle is also described as a white man with short dark hair.

According to police, the vehicle was a white four-door sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.