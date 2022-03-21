Halifax police seek suspect who grabbed woman’s backpack, fled scene in vehicle
Halifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a man grabbed a woman’s backpack and fled the scene in a vehicle.
Police responded to the robbery in the 1700 block of Barrington Street around 12:50 a.m. Monday.
Police say the woman was waiting for a friend when a vehicle pulled up beside her. They say a man exited the vehicle on the passenger side, grabbed her backpack and fled the area in the vehicle.
According to police, the investigation has shown one of the victim’s credit cards had been used at a Dartmouth gas station.
Police say the suspect is described as a white male with a slim build. He was wearing a dark coat. Police say the driver of the vehicle is also described as a white man with short dark hair.
According to police, the vehicle was a white four-door sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Police say roughly $400,000 worth of cocaine was seized from Markham homeA Markham man is facing a number of charges after approximately $400,000 worth of cocaine and a loaded handgun were allegedly found in his residence.
-
Surrey Mounties investigating alleged bank robbery after suspect grabs envelope of cash, flees on yellow bikeMounties in Surrey say they're investigating a robbery at a bank that happened earlier this month after a suspect reportedly grabbed an envelope full of cash from a teller.
-
Police investigate hit and run involving pedestrian on Windsor AvenueA 25-year-old man has been charged following a hit and run that sent a pedestrian to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Apple services including music, iCloud face outagesSeveral Apple Inc AAPL.O services including Apple Music, the iCloud storage service, Apple TV and Apple Store were down for thousands of users on Monday.
-
Atlantic premiers adopt wait-and-see approach on changing to permanent daylight timeAtlantic Canada's premiers say they won't move ahead on their own in establishing permanent daylight time.
-
Nova Scotia spending $10 million to boost sports and recreation organizationsThe Nova Scotia government says it will spend $10.1 million on sports and recreation organizations in the province.
-
Flaw in rail found, but not fixed before 38 cars derailed in B.C., safety board saysThe Transportation Safety Board says a defect in a railway track was found nine days before 38 Canadian National Railway cars derailed in northern British Columbia but it wasn't fixed.
-
Senators unload Brown, Sanford at NHL trade deadlineThe Ottawa Senators unloaded two more players and signed goaltender Anton Forsberg to a contract extension to wrap up a busy NHL trade deadline for the team.
-
Alleged thief trades in Nikes for ice fishing gearChatham-Kent police are searching for a break and enter suspect who appears to wear a size 12 running shoe.