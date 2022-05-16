Halifax police seek suspect who robbed Dartmouth Sobeys with hammer
Maria Tobin
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Sobeys store with a hammer.
Police responded to the store at 210 Wyse Road in Dartmouth, N.S., around 9:50 p.m. Sunday.
Police say a man with a hammer entered the store and demanded money from an employee. The man then fled the scene on foot with cash.
The employee was not injured during the incident.
According to police, the suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s. He is about six feet tall and 170 pounds. The man wore a black balaclava, a black baseball hat, a black winter jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.
