Halifax police seek truck driver after motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
Police are looking for a driver after a motorcyclist was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police were called to the collision on Dunbrack Street at the Highway 102 overpass around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say the motorcyclist was travelling north on Dunbrack Street when the bike struck the back of a tractor-trailer that was coming off Highway 102.
Police say the driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop after the collision and continued driving south on Dunbrack Street after the collision.
The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are looking for the driver of the truck, which is described as small and blue. It was towing an empty flat-bed trailer.
Investigators are asking the driver, or anyone who was in the area and has information or video, to contact police at 902-490-5020.
