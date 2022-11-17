Halifax police seek two female suspects in assault, robbery case

Police in Halifax are trying to identify two suspects who assaulted a woman and stole her belongings earlier this fall.

Officers responded to a robbery in the 5600 block of South Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

Halifax Regional Police says two “female youths” from a group of people assaulted a woman they didn’t know and stole her property.

The group then fled the area on foot.

Police describe the first suspect as a white female youth with dark pink hair. She was wearing a navy long-sleeve sweater, green leggings, white shoes and had a black purse.

The second suspect is described as a white female youth who wore her black hair in a bun. She was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey and black camouflage pants and had a black backpack.

The force is asking anyone with information to call them at 902-490-5020, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.