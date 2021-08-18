Halifax police arrest protesters while removing temporary homeless shelters

Police and city staff in Halifax were met with protests as they began removing several temporary homeless shelters Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the city said compliance officers, as well as police officers, will begin enforcing the removal of tents from public parks due to the "increased risk to the health and safety of both the tent occupants and the public."

"The municipality has received numerous reports from residents including public nuisance complaints and concerns for public safety," says the release.

But protests broke out shortly after police and city staff began removing the shelters.

People on site against the action strongly disagreed, leading to several arrests.

The city says it began giving out written notices to tent occupants earlier this week, stating that they must vacate and remove all belongings from municipal property immediately.

Thomas Johnstone is one of several homeless people whose tents were removed by the city this morning across Halifax. He was also fined. He was told housing will be found for him but he tells me he’ll believe it when he sees it. pic.twitter.com/6IFCQ19zpI

Officials say the removal of the shelters comes after both the city and province have offered support, services, education, and warnings for several months.

"The municipality has worked with the Province of Nova Scotia as well as community-based partners including the Street Outreach Navigators and housing support workers, to offer those experiencing homelessness with support – including a range of housing options and/or temporary accommodation," says the statement.

"The province continues to work to secure temporary accommodation options that can bridge to permanent housing. Temporary accommodation options – including hotel stays and shelter beds – are being made available to occupants of encampments located on municipal property.