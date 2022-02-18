Halifax police still seeking answers a year after Dartmouth man’s murder
Sunday marks one year since the murder of 25-year-old Joseph Beals, who was shot and killed in Dartmouth, N.S., last year and police are still searching for leads.
Just after 2 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2021, Halifax Regional Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Mount Edward Road and Cranberry Crescent, where a vehicle had driven into a utility pole.
According to police, Beals, who was the driver of the vehicle, had suffered a gunshot wound.
He sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Following an autopsy, Beals' death was ruled a homicide, but no one has been charged.
Investigators believe there are people who could help with their investigation into Beals' murder and they are asking those people to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5016.
-
Provincial funding for Sault agri-businessThe Ontario government is contributing to several agricultural endeavours in and around Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Fourth weekend of convoy protests expected in Edmonton, downtown safe walk program startedFor the fourth weekend in a row, Edmonton police issued a traffic advisory ahead of "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations against COVID-19 public health measures and vaccine mandates.
-
Grandmother begins cross-country journey to bring awareness to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and GirlsA Saskatchewan grandmother took the first steps of a 7,500-kilometre journey in Victoria on Friday.
-
Sudbury volunteer receives June Callwood awardA Sudbury woman has been recognized for her outstanding achievement in volunteering.
-
'A lot to look forward to': Ottawa residents relieved as police clear protestsAfter 22 days of honking horns and diesel fumes, some Ottawa residents are expressing relief after police began clearing protesters from the downtown core.
-
Strong winds, potential for more snow in Waterloo-Wellington SaturdayEnvironment Canada has issued a blowing snow advisory for Waterloo Region and Wellington County, with an Alberta Clipper expected to bring strong winds and even more snow to southern Ontario Saturday.
-
Entomica proposes new butterfly house for Sault Ste. MarieEntomica is seeking approval from the City of Sault Ste. Marie, to create a new butterfly house community centre.
-
Tenant awarded $22K after being evicted by B.C. landlord who didn't move inA B.C. woman who was unfairly evicted after a new landlord purchased the property she'd been renting for years has been awarded 12 months' rent for her trouble.
-
Surveillance images released as Mounties investigate attack at B.C. pipeline work siteCoastal GasLink has released surveillance images of several people near its under-construction natural gas pipeline in northern B.C., as police investigate a reported violent attack by roughly 20 people that happened early Thursday.