Halifax police ticket Dartmouth man for stunting

Halifax Regional Police has charged a man with driving his motorcycle more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 102 on Tuesday afternoon.

"The officer confirmed the motorcycle’s speed to be in excess of 119 km/h in a 50 km/h zone," Halifax police wrote in a news release. "A 34-year-old Dartmouth man was ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. In addition, the man was suspended from driving for seven days and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded."

In Nova Scotia, the fine for stunting is $2,422.50 and drivers also get six points assigned to their record.