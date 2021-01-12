Halifax Regional Police issued $1,000 tickets to four men for violating the regulations set out in the province’s Health Protection Act in two separate incidents last weekend.

Police say at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, police investigated a report that a delivery driver for a restaurant located in Bedford, N.S. was not wearing a mask while delivering orders to an apartment building.

A $1,000 summary offence ticket was issued to the man for violating the Health Protection Act, specifically the regulations that requires everyone to a wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth while present in a public place.

Police say at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, police received a report of a social gathering at a Halifax residence that was exceeding the provincially mandated gathering limits.

Three men were fined $1,000 for violating the Health Protection Act.