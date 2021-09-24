Halifax police ticket man for refusing to wear a mask inside a business
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Samantha Long
Police in Halifax have fined a 55-year-old man for refusing to wear a mask inside a business.
On Thursday around 8 a.m., police say they responded to a complaint of a customer who refused to wear a mask while inside of an establishment.
Police investigated the report and issued a summary offence ticket to the man for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act.
It carries a fine of $2,422.
"Enforcement of these restrictions remains a vital part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic," reads the release.
