Halifax police ticket man for refusing to wear a mask inside a business

Police in Halifax have fined a 55-year-old man for refusing to wear a mask inside a business.

On Thursday around 8 a.m., police say they responded to a complaint of a customer who refused to wear a mask while inside of an establishment.

Police investigated the report and issued a summary offence ticket to the man for failing to comply with the Health Protection Act.

It carries a fine of $2,422.

"Enforcement of these restrictions remains a vital part of the overall strategy to curb the pandemic," reads the release.