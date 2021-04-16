Halifax police ticket woman for exceeding COVID-19 provincially mandated gathering limits

A woman in Halifax has been ticketed for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Halifax Regional Police say they received a report of a social gathering at a residence in Halifax that exceeded the provincially mandated gathering limits.

Officers ticketed a woman for violating 71(1)(b) of the Health Protection Act, which carries a fine of $1,000.

Halifax police are reminding everyone to follow the current public health measures related to COVID-19.