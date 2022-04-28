Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder

Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.

Police responded to a weapons call in the 2100 block of Gottingen Street in Halifax’s north end around 2:35 a.m. on March 18.

When officers arrived they found Bradshaw, who had been shot. He was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled his death to be a homicide.

Police say the images released are of two people who were in the area at the time of the killing. Police say they haven’t been able to identify them and they are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information on Bradshaw’s murder or video or pictures from the area is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020.