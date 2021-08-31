Halifax police want information on motorist who offered teen a drive
Halifax Regional Police responded to what they deemed "a suspicious circumstance" call last week.
Police say around 12:30 last Thursday afternoon, a man in a black pick-up truck approached a 15-year-old youth who was walking near the intersection of Glenora and McLennan Avenue in Halifax.
"The man asked the youth to get in his vehicle and the youth refused and walked away to a safe location," police said in a news release.
Police say the driver was a white male in his 40s with gray hair. He was wearing a white tank top and glasses.
Police say they want to speak with the man or anyone who may have information in relation to this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.
-
Texas man receiving calls about COVID-19 vaccines in southwestern OntarioA public health unit in southwestern Ontario is apologizing to a gentleman in Texas who was inundated with calls about COVID-19 vaccines.
-
Ontario lifts class size, distancing requirements in indoor post-secondary classroomsOntario has issued new guidance for post-secondary institutions that lifts distancing and capacity rules for most classrooms.
-
Ontario should prevent the 'hack' that hit Quebec's vaccine passport app, expert warnsOntario’s vaccine passport app should learn from an episode in Quebec where some people created their own QR codes and spoofed the identity of several Quebec politicians, says a Toronto cybersecurity expert.
-
Former N.S. PC candidate placed on administrative leave from library CEO job following 'serious allegation'The South Shore Public Libraries board of directors says Troy Myers, CEO and chief librarian, has been placed on administrative leave after the board was made aware of a ‘sexual misconduct’ allegation against him.
-
Small plane crashes at Langley airport; emergency crews on sceneEmergency crews were called to a Lower Mainland airport Wednesday after a small plane crashed.
-
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in North End: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police are asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the North End.
-
Gatineau closes beaches, swimming pools after 'a few' workers test positive for COVID-19In a statement, the city says health officials recommended the "preventive closure" of all municipal pools and beaches to allow for COVID-19 screening of all personnel working in these locations.
-
House sales continue to surge in Calgary, but slow from record-setting paceMore than 2,100 homes were sold in the city of Calgary last month, the latest statistics show, and a dozen of those were priced at more than $2 million.
-
Children among victims of 3 coyote attacks on the same day as earlier closure of Vancouver's Stanley Park beginsConservation officials say three coyote attacks were reported in Vancouver's Stanley Park in a period of a few hours, two of which were on children.