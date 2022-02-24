iHeartRadio

Halifax police warn fake $100 bills are being used at local businesses

Halifax Regional Police say they continue to receive reports about counterfeit bills being used at local businesses.

Last week, police said they had received 14 reports of counterfeit Canadian $100 bills being used at local businesses.

On Thursday, police said they are investigating reports that counterfeit American $100 and $50 bills are also being used.

Meanwhile, investigators with HRP’s Financial Crime Unit are sharing these tips with residents and business owners:

  • Check security features in bank notes before accepting them. To learn more about security features on both Canadian and American bank notes visit: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/counterfeit-prevention and https://www.uscurrency.gov/
  • Don’t accept a bill you believe is counterfeit.
  • Contact police at 902-490-5020 if you think you have received a counterfeit bill or if someone attempts to use a bill that appears to be counterfeit.
