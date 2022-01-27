Halifax Port Authority announces new expansion project that could also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The Halifax Port Authority (HPA) announced a new expansion project Thursday that could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

A release from HPA says it will be infilling the basin between Piers A-1 and B at Ocean Terminals, all while taking advantage of the boom in construction in the Halifax area.

"Doing so will create a new location for the sequestration of pyritic slate generated from construction projects in downtown Halifax, thus reducing the number of truck loads and related greenhouse gas emissions associated with hauling slate to the Fairview Cove Sequestration Facility," said Lane Farguson, manager and spokesperson for HPA.

"We added 300 metres in length to the pier a few years ago and a lot of the material we used there was pyritic slate."

Pyritic slate is a naturally occurring substance, which yields an acidic runoff – a material that can't just be disposed anywhere for environmental reasons.

Currently, there is more of the substance now than its facility in Fairview can handle.

"If you put it into an anaerobic environment, which is to say, if you put it somewhere like this, cover it with water, capped with material on top, it’s a great marine building material," said Farguson. "Instead of, you know, hauling from downtown to Fairview Cove and then back again to pick up, they can haul directly to the south end and hopefully reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the same time."

Farguson estimates it will take about 500,000 cubic metres of infill, plus finishing material, to create an additional 3.2 hectares (approximately 8 acres) of yard space.

He says the project is expected to begin in May.