Halifax prepares for significant rainfall after blast of wintry weather

The race is on to clean up as much snow as possible around the Halifax Regional Municipality ahead of what appears to be a very rainy weekend.

Brian George uses a wheelchairand has a question for the municipality.

Whenever there is a snowfall, like the one that blasted the city on Thursday, he wants to know, "are we just expected to stay home?"

George said the curb cuts at the edge of many sidewalks are blocked.

"So I can't actually get to the sidewalk," said George, who added this means he will be staying inside until further notice. "This city clearly prefers vehicles. The roads, as you can see are clear and a lot of them are 100 per cent clear but the sidewalks are atrocious."

Seniors advocate Bill VanGorder, agrees.

"Sometimes the coordination of the people who plow the roads and the people who plow the sidewalks; well there is no coordination," said VanGorder, who added the snowplows often push snow from the street onto previously cleared sidewalks. "And then the seniors cannot get around."

The municipality acknowledges the post-storm cleanup effort has not been easy.

"As this was a significant snowfall of more than 30 centimeters, the municipality is asking residents for their patience," said HRM Communications Advisor Klara Needler who also said the city is now planning for a rainy weekend. “Full crews will work overnight tonight to address priority areas and catch basins that are in areas susceptible to flooding."

Thursday's storm continues to impact water service in the Spryfield area. The major water main break is fixed but some people are still without running water.

"Not being able to take a shower and wash," said Spryfield resident Bruce Byrnes. "All the normal things you take for granted each day, it was tough."

Halifax Regional Fire has been handing out four-litre jugs of water.

"We are putting in place a mobile pickup truck with water," said Deputy Chief Roy Holler, who added crews would deliver the jugs of water to residents if needed.