Halifax Pride delays annual festival to August

Organizers of the Halifax Pride Festival announced Wednesday its annual celebration will be delayed until August this year.

In a news release, festival organizers say the 11-day event will be rescheduled to August 12-22 "due to the changing nature of the pandemic and public health protocols in recent weeks."

The festival plans to return to its usual mid-July schedule in 2022.

"The Halifax Pride Festival has a significant positive impact on the social and cultural well-being of our 2SLGBTQ+ community," Executive Director Adam Reid said in a news release.

"Our team of staff and volunteers have prioritized developing plans that allow for a safe and successful festival through in-person events at our Garrison Grounds Festival Site and online platforms. By delaying until August, the health and safety of all festival participants will be further supported as they gather to celebrate our community’s culture, history, and advocacy. ”

By moving the festival to August, organizers say it hopes in-person events and elements can continue as planned.

However, the Pride Parade will not be held this year due to its large attendance numbers.

In previous years, the parade has drawn thousands of people to downtown Halifax.

The full schedule of festival events and activities will be released in early July.

It marks the second time during the pandemic that Halifax Pride has had to adapt its programming.

Last year, much of the festival shifted online as a result of the COVID-19. Educational workshops, lectures, art shows, and film screenings were held virtually. It hosted in-person gatherings as well, including a march and candlelight vigil.