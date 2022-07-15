Halifax Pride parade returns for first time since 2019
The Halifax Pride parade is returning in a big way for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thousands of people are expected to descend on downtown Halifax to celebrate the flagship event of Pride.
Due to ongoing construction at the Cogswell interchange, the parade will begin at noon at Citadel High and avoid construction near Upper Water Street.
In a conversation with CTV Atlantic anchor Todd Battis, the executive director of Pride at Work Canada, Colin Druhan, reflected on the historical significance of pride.
“The roots of pride are really about rising up against police violence,” Druhan explained, adding that, “movements towards equality for queer and trans people has existed for much, much longer than that.”
Halifax Pride is already in full-swing, beginning on Thursday with a concert headlined by Canadian pop artist, Fefe Dobson. Pride events are scheduled to continue through July 24.
