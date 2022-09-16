Halifax Public Gardens falls victim to possible arson

Fire crews were called to the Public Gardens in Halifax late Thursday evening. The damage to the 175-year-old building isn’t significant but it’s still heartbreaking.

“The public gardens is a very special place for a lot of people,” says Maggie Archibald.

Archibald lives across the street and snapped photos shortly after fire crews arrived.

“When I came out in front of the public gardens, I saw smoke coming from the horticultural building,” Archibald says.

The call came in just before 11:00 p.m., four hours after the Gardens closed for the day.

“When they arrived at the coffee shop at the public gardens, they had a fire on the exterior. They quickly extinguished the fire,” says assistant fire chief Kevin Dean.

Dean says the fire was deemed suspicious from the start.

“There would’ve been a marker that made them think that they needed to talk to the police, bring them in and do an investigation,” he says.

Police are calling it arson.

This is the second incident at the central Halifax site this summer.

Thirty trees were damaged at the end of July. Some had to be cut down, others are being monitored to see if they can be saved.

The two events have the chair of the Friends of the Public Gardens shaking her head.

“It is just unimaginable because we wouldn’t think that anybody would want to hurt the gardens. There’s so much pleasure happening here and solace and meditation. It’s good for the soul,” says Judith Cabrida.

Loki Mergera lives nearby and visits the gardens every day. She's one many calling for extra security.

“Just leave it be, let people enjoy it. It’s been here for centuries, people love it, they come from all over the world to see it,” says Mergera.

Two cleaners were at the scene at the time of the fire. Both got out without injury.

Halifax police are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward.