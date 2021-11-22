Halifax RCMP arrest two men in relation to a recent theft from a vehicle

The Halifax District RCMP has arrested two men following a recent theft from a vehicle in Timberlea, N.S.

On Nov. 12, police responded to a theft from a vehicle at the Bluff Wilderness Trail.

According to police, the vehicle's windows were smashed out and credit cards were stolen.

Police say the credit cards were used at three businesses in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Upon further investigation and video surveillance, police were able to identify the suspects.

On Nov. 21, police executed a search warrant at a home on Emerald Crescent in Halifax. Upon entry of the home, police say they arrested one man without incident.

"Another man jumped out of the second floor window and ran but was arrested a short distance away. This man also had outstanding warrants for his arrest," wrote police in a news release on Monday.

Police say they seized items including a stolen credit card, prepaid gift cards, and cigarettes and recovered a stolen vehicle at the home.

Scott Ernest Taylor from Halifax, remains in custody on warrants. He was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Nov. 22 to face multiple charges, including three counts of fraud, three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of theft of credit card, theft under $5,000, two counts of fail to comply with release order and fail to attend court.

The other man, also from Halifax, was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Jan. 10, 2022.

Police did not release this suspects name.

He is facing charges of three counts of fraud and theft from motor vehicle.