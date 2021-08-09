Halifax RCMP investigate case of indecent act in Timberlea, N.S.
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
The Halifax District RCMP is investigating a report of an indecent act that happened last week on the Beechville Lakeside Timberlea (BLT) Trail in Timberlea, N.S.
Around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 4, RCMP responded to a report of a man masturbating beside the BLT Trail near the Fraser Road entrance.
Police describe the man as being in his late 30s or early 40s, with tan skin, and grey/black hair.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Tantallon RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
