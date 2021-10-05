Halifax RCMP investigating fatal collision between a car and transit bus

RCMP in Halifax are investigating a fatal collision in Eastern Passage, N.S.

Around 4 p.m. on Monday, police were notified of a two-vehicle collision on Cow Bay Road.

Police, along with fire and EHS members, attended the scene and located a collision between a transit bus and a car.

Police say the driver of the car, a 65-year-old woman from Eastern Passage, was transported to hospital by EHS. She later died as a result of her injuries.

The bus driver and 10 passengers were uninjured, according to police.

A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Cow Bay Road was closed for several hours but has since reopened.