Halifax RCMP release images of woman who they are looking to identify, speak to

RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who they are looking to speak to.

Police say a woman visited the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Tuesday between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. A news release from RCMP says she spoke with staff and later left the airport on foot.

RCMP are looking to speak to the woman and say they are concerned for her wellbeing.

The woman is described as white, five-foot-six inches tall, with thick brown straight hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may be able to identify the woman is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).