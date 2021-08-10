Halifax RCMP search for Dartmouth man suspected of home break-in, wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Halifax District RCMP is asking for the public's help finding a Dartmouth man suspected of breaking into, and stealing guns and cash from a home in Lake Charlotte, N.S. on Sunday.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 8, RCMP responded to a home on Highway 7 after receiving a complaint about a break-in. Upon arrival, police learned that a man had broken into the home around 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 7 while the homeowners were away.

Police say during the break-in, the man stole a gun locker containing a number of firearms and cash, a safe, and a piggy bank.

The suspect was observed leaving the home at approximately 5:25 p.m. on Highway 7.

Police have identified the suspect as 31-year-old Justin Jody Dempster from Dartmouth, N.S.

RCMP says Dempster was already wanted on a Canada-wide warrant that was issued on July 30 for violating conditions of his parole.

On Monday around 6:35 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop and located Dempster in a vehicle on Highway 7 in Sheet Harbour, N.S.

Police attempted to arrest Dempster before he fled in his vehicle.

Police describe Dempster as a white man, 5-foot-10-inches tall, 185 pounds, with short hair and brown eyes. Police say Dempster's tattoos include one on the right side of his neck, 'which is easily visible.'

"Should you see Dempster, please don’t approach him and call 911," wrote RCMP in a news release on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who has information on Dempster's whereabouts, is asked to contact the Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.