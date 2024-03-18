Halifax RCMP search for suspect after girl approached by stranger
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is investigating after a man allegedly approached a youth and asked her to enter his van in Lake Echo, N.S.
Police say they responded to a report of an unknown man had approached a female youth at a playground on Thomas Street around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
The man allegedly asked the youth to come with him in his van, but fled into a nearby wooded area when he saw another girl at the playground.
Police say extensive patrols of the area failed to locate the man.
He’s described as white with short brown hair, a moustache, and facial stubble. He was wearing a jean jacket, black t-shirt, jeans, black shoes, and a chain at the time.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they would “like to speak to the man regarding the circumstances of the interaction.”
Anyone with information connected to the incident is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
Petition to rename Highway 400 for Canadian music legend Gordon LightfootA petition to rename Highway 400 after Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot is rapidly gaining support online.
-
As wildfire season nears, northern Ont. township calls for better preparationIn the wake of last summer’s devastating wildfires, a northern Ontario mayor is calling on the federal and provincial governments to be better prepared this summer.
-
Lethbridge gardeners preparing for potentially dry summerIn a matter of weeks, gardens across Lethbridge and southern Alberta will start to bloom.
-
Orioles score eight runs in final three innings to top Jays 13-8 in pre-season playColton Cowser and Tyler Nevin both homered in the seventh inning to kick-start a late Baltimore run as the Orioles earned a 13-8 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday in pre-season action.
-
Ukrainian with nowhere to go robbed at Toronto airportA Ukrainian newcomer was robbed of almost all his belongings while he spent three days in Toronto Pearson Airport.
-
Moose Jaw businesses on edge as Hoopla cancellation loomsAs the scheduled date of Saskatchewan's high school basketball provincials draws near, the uncertainty has led to unease in Moose Jaw's business community.
-
Woody’s Hoodies scoring for cancer researchLike many, Windsor Spitfires' defenceman Carson Woodall is no stranger to cancer.
-
Attendees say multiple phones stolen at busy Toronto Comicon conventionSome fans and vendors who attended Toronto Comicon are speaking out about a slew of alleged phone thefts which occurred at the convention this past weekend, saying more needs to be done to prevent theft at the event.
-
31-game suspension for B.C. junior hockey player who choked opposing goalieA B.C. junior hockey player who choked and seriously injured the opposing team's goalie during an on-ice brawl has been suspended for 31 games.