Halifax RCMP seek driver, witnesses after truck crashes into car, flees scene

Police are looking for the driver of a truck they say crashed into a car on a Halifax-area highway and fled the scene.

Halifax District RCMP responded to the hit-and-run collision at exit 1G of the Highway 101-102 interchange in Lower Sackville, N.S., shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say the truck had been speeding and swerving through traffic on Highway 101, headed towards Magazine Hill, when the male driver lost control of the vehicle.

The dark-coloured Ford F-150 truck then crashed into a red Hyundai accent and fled the scene, with smoke billowing from the vehicle.

Police say no one in the car was injured, but the driver-side mirror was damaged.

The RCMP is still looking for the driver of the truck. Anyone who saw the truck or witnessed the incident is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).